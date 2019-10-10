Ford began production of the new crossover Ford Puma
The new compact crossover Ford Puma finally reached the conveyor.
On the eve reported Autoevolution. According to media reports, all SUVs manufactured in Romania, intended for the European countries.
New Puma boasts a compact size, sporty looks, enhanced ground clearance and a roomy trunk — 456 liters.
In the brand lineup, the novelty will take place between the EcoSport and Kuga. And its main rival experts call the Volkswagen T-Roc.
The new Ford Puma brings liter gasoline turbo EcoBoost technology is a “soft hybrid”. Its peculiarity is that in tandem with the main engine working starter-generator, which is due to the accumulated power feeds 48-volt onboard network.
The Europeans propose a cross with two power options: a 125-horsepower and a 155-horsepower. Each “hundred” run this CD-cross will spend an average of 5.6 liters. In the list of equipment of the new SUV has a virtual “tidy” with a diagonal of 12.3 inches, wireless charging for all sorts of gadgets, as well as advanced multimedia with a touchscreen eight-inch support for Apple Car Play and Android Auto.
The minimum price tag for a novelty in Germany is 23 of 150 euros.