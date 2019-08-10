Ford called the patient’s psychiatric Department “animals” (PHOTO)

Loading...

The Premier of Ontario said that a patient who escaped from a psychiatric hospital, where he was detained after the murder of his roommate, is “animal,” and that politicians should stop being politically correct in such cases.

Doug Ford called in the talk-radio show last month, and lashed out against Zhebin Cong (Zhebin Cong), which was recognized as not bearing criminal responsibility for the murder of his roommate with a butcher’s cleaver in 2014, among other things calling him a “jerk.”

Kong, who suffers from schizophrenia, was in a secure forensic division of the Center for prevention of drug addiction and mental health disorders in Toronto, but on 3 July, did not return after permitted access to the city.

Ford was criticized for expressions he used in the past month, but today, when asked whether he regrets about it, he said absolutely not.

He says that people like Cong, needs to be in jail, and any mental health problems that they have can be solved there.

Ford said that this issue should be stricter Federal laws.