Ford can create a more powerful version of the supercar GT
Not so long ago, official representatives of the American brand gave the answer about the future of the current generation GT supercar, because after the presentation 760-horsepower Mustang Shelby GT500 supercar is no longer the most powerful car brand.
Recently, the American automaker introduced the Ford Mustang in its most powerful versions of the Shelby GT500. New 2020 model year boasts 760 horsepower, despite the fact that the flagship supercar Ford GT, the figure is just over 700 horsepower. So now an important question — do brand updated version of the supercar, because they have to be even more powerful than the sports coupe Mustang.
It is obvious that the leadership of the brand has not made a final decision on the future fate of the current generation of supercars. It is noteworthy that usually, when official representatives of a particular brand of asking directly about the future of their model, they say Yes, but an unambiguous answer does not give.
Assuming that the American brand will still create another version of the supercar GT current generation, before the production of a completely new version of the model in 2022. This is a certain motivation, it has nothing to do with the title of most powerful car Ford. Experts believe that the GT-racing version of the supercar with a power of 647 horsepower continues to outstrip Mustang Shelby for all parameters (and this is despite the difference in power), except, of course, a direct acceleration.