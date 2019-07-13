Ford F-150 Nitemare was the fastest pickup in the world

| July 13, 2019 | Techno | No Comments

Ford F-150 Nitemare стал самым быстрым пикапом в мире

In February 2019 Detroit, the tuner has presented its latest pickup called Nitemare, built from the new F-150.

Professionals equipped with the Roush Ford F-150 Nitemare 5.0-litre petrol turbo engine V8 power of 650 HP and said that the truck was the fastest on the planet. And to prove it, the team sent a truck on a special track.

In addition to Roush on the track tried his pickups, the Super Crew and Regular Cab. The result of Ford F-150 Nitemare was the best — acceleration to 100 km/h took the truck 4.1 seconds, and this result makes the pickup truck the fastest production pickup in the world.

However, so far no one has tested HPE750 Hennessey Ford F-150 under the hood, which is a 5.0-liter engine on a 757 BHP it is likely that the result will not be worse.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.