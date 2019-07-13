Ford F-150 Nitemare was the fastest pickup in the world
In February 2019 Detroit, the tuner has presented its latest pickup called Nitemare, built from the new F-150.
Professionals equipped with the Roush Ford F-150 Nitemare 5.0-litre petrol turbo engine V8 power of 650 HP and said that the truck was the fastest on the planet. And to prove it, the team sent a truck on a special track.
In addition to Roush on the track tried his pickups, the Super Crew and Regular Cab. The result of Ford F-150 Nitemare was the best — acceleration to 100 km/h took the truck 4.1 seconds, and this result makes the pickup truck the fastest production pickup in the world.
However, so far no one has tested HPE750 Hennessey Ford F-150 under the hood, which is a 5.0-liter engine on a 757 BHP it is likely that the result will not be worse.