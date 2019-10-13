Ford Focus RS upgraded and brought up to 520 HP
Tuning house Mountune built several tuning kits for the Ford Focus RS.
The most powerful of them turns the model into a 520-horsepower hot hatch.
To Focus prepared two whales with different returns. The first option m450, allows to increase the capacity of the hatchback to 450 HP
The installation involves the replacement of the standard turbine for the unit with index BorgWarner EFR 6758, which is additionally completed in the Studio.
Also included are the hoses and the clamps of stainless steel special for sports cars, turbogopher and other details. However, for the installation of this kit requires that the car already comes with a packet m400R or m400X that increase the capacity of 2.3-liter engine to 400 horsepower and 580 Nm of torque.
The second package was called the m52. He turns the Focus RS, which develops pipeline only 350 HP, 520-strong hatch. Of performance, this variation avoids even the two-liter Mercedes-AMG A45.
In the variation with the letter S, its engine produces a record for four-cylinder units 421 horsepower and torque is 700 Nm.
Worth “Junior” tuning kit 2950 pounds. A more powerful package will cost two times more expensive — 5974£.