Ford has abandoned the cell phone because of threats and obscene images (PHOTOS)

According to the representative of the office of the Prime Minister, the decision to disable the personal cell phone number premiere of Doug Ford was made after Ford received “hundreds” of text messages from one of the Montreal room.

Press Secretary of the Ford Ivan the sides (Ivana Yelic) stated that the office of the Prime Minister believe that the group expresses “special interests”, used service autorski to send messages to the Prime Minister on various issues.

The result, according to the Sides, became a never-ending barrage of text messages that caused the Ford to turn the phone off, and then turn off this room.

The sides said that Ford also began to receive threatening letters, including one text message where someone wished that the Prime Minister was diagnosed with cancer.

“I can’t wait for you to go after his brother and die prematurely from God’s gift of cancer,” reads one text message, provided editorial CTV News Toronto office of the Prime Minister.

“For people? Full of evil,” read another message.

The sides said that Ford also received images of male genitals.

The sides complained that Ford “did not want” to turn off this room, and the discussion about whether to eliminate it, lasted a while.

“It took a lot of cajoling,” shared the sides before Tuesday, Ford agreed to cancel the room.

Ford used this phone number, both in public and in private and often imitated his brother Rob Ford, who, being a Councilor and mayor of Toronto, kept calling people who had applied for the issues relating to the management of the city.

As Prime Minister, Doug Ford often gave your phone number, asking people to “call or write him”, pointing to or commenting on the problems made by the authorities.

In an interview in June, the wife of Karl Ford joked that “his phone is never turned off”.

“He always carries it with him, just puts on vibrate, said Carl Ford in an interview. – The only thing that upsets me is that the vibration alert is triggered in the night, and this happens.”

Constant communication Ford with those who wrote or called him, also caused extreme anxiety in the office of the Prime Minister, because often no one knew who Ford was talking and there was no recording of what was said.

Talk Ford with members of the public sometimes affected government policy.

After the government announced its unpopular version of the Program on struggle with autism, Ford answered to the parents who have sent him messages expressing their discontent: after all, the program ultimately changed by order of Ford.

Although, as stated by the sides, Ford “remains focused” on the fact that it was possible to contact by phone and e-mail, it is unclear whether in the future the Prime Minister to give his number to everybody.

The sides said that it is to find a balance between “performance Ford about the work with the population” and the availability of practical devices to communicate with the public.

The office said no, got if from Ford the new number.