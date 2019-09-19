Ford has been criticized for the participation in the opening ceremony of the new University (PHOTO)

Little Doug Ford gave his critics reasons to be angry gossip, including the recent funding cuts to public education, but here it is again added fuel to the fire.

On Sunday, the Prime Minister attended the ribbon cutting ceremony and opening of a new private Catholic University of America in Vaughn, and many resent it.

Niagara University has its main campus in Lewiston, and offers its students a bachelor degree or a master’s degree in education, both diploma recognized by the pedagogical Institute of Ontario.

Oddly enough, the UNIVERSITY opened in January, so many wonder why the ribbon cutting took place just now.

But that’s not the case… many believe that the last thing Ontario is a private American University, at a time when the province recently announced funding cuts to public education that has led to the fact that the Regional school Board of Toronto (TDSB) was forced to cut 109 staff faculty positions.

Need to remind you about serious cuts in programs to support students (OSAP).

In addition, the new Institute is located in the district of King—Vaughan, who represents in the legislative Assembly by the Minister of education Steven Lecce.

Stephanie Donaldson, a member of the TDSB, tweeted about the presence of the Prime Minister and the Minister at the ceremony, saying that “their priorities lost vector”.

“Should our Minister of education to support the American pedagogical Institute, within the 2-year programs in our Universities are qualified, excellent young teachers, and to work they getting harder? Partly to blame the number of American institutions,” wrote another Twitter user.

“Private American University receives support from the PC party of Ontario Doug Ford, but they dramatically reduce funding for colleges and universities of Ontario, reduce OSAP and grants, limit free education for students with low income and remove funding for three new universities in the GTA,” added the next.

In response to numerous criticisms, the representative of the Niagara University tweeted that they do not receive any operational grants or public funding in Ontario.

However, many Canadians claim that this is further evidence of how little concern to the Premier of the state education system.