Ford has begun testing the pickup on the basis of the Focus in Australia
The novelty will receive the 2.0-liter engine.
Ford is building another truck, believe it or not. Located below the F-150 and even less than Ranger medium size, this “one piece” ut will use the current platform of the Ford Focus and, most likely, two versions of four-cylinder engine. Up to this point we have only seen one prototype. But now Australian edition has more information about the development of this tiny truck.
Documents found by website Wheels via polygon Ford You You in Yang Junge, Australia, confirming the rumors that we reported earlier. First, this truck will use the traditional Focus C2 platform.
We also know that the truck on the basis of Focus will be the 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, although the current European Focus does not. At the moment, no more information about the previously mentioned 1.5-liter variant. We also know that this truck will use 8-speed automatic transmission 8F24.
Like his brother Ranger, most of the test trucks on the basis of the Focus will be on the Australian Ford landfill and the surrounding areas. I hope that this will lead to more fully formed prototype in the near future. While the testing is happening in Down Under, Ford is planning to build this whole truck in Mexico and export it to such markets as the United States and South America.
Pickup based on the Ford Focus reportedly will go on sale in markets such as Brazil. Expect to see the final version in 2021. Easy pickup needs to go on sale in the U.S. next year. One thing that still remains a mystery is the name; Ford has recently released a brand Courier, but the iconic name Ranchero is still pending.