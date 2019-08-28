Ford has updated the Taurus large sedan
The Chinese version of the Ford Taurus sedan, which debuted in the spring of 2015, through the planned update.
The first pictures of a restyled model in a particularly luxury performance Vignale revealed in may, the public premiere took place in early August, and now there is more pictures became known all the details and started selling.
Outside of “Chinese” has changed the bumpers, grille, front and back lighting. Inside, a new infotainment complex Sync+ with 12.8-inch vertically-oriented touchscreen. Also changed the finish options, but no revolution occurred.
Gamma motor has decreased three times – to the only 2.0-liter 245-horsepower EcoBoost turbine whose torque increased from 350 to 390 Nm. Now he is not matched with six-and eight-speed automatic.
Acceleration to a hundred takes 8.5 seconds. Earlier, the Chinese also offered a 1.5-liter, 181-horsepower and 2.7-liter 329-horsepower engine.
In the US, Ford ceased production of “Toras” at the beginning of this spring. Most likely, its Chinese namesake, is built on the Mondeo platform, also will leave the market in the next couple of years.