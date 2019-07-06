Ford introduced the special-edition Ranger Sport

Ford представил специальное издание Ranger Sport

Model lineup Ford Ranger in Australia has expanded thanks to the new Sport Special Edition.

The model took place between the XLS and XLT 4×4 and has a starting price of 52 940 Australian dollars (2.36 million rubles) with manual transmission or 55 140 Australian dollars (about 2.46 million) with automatic transmission. For an additional 6 000 Australian dollars (270 thousand) the model is available with visual updates and additional technology. Palette of shades for the new Ranger Sport Special Edition presents new colors: True Red, Meteor Grey, Arctic White, Shadow Black and Aluminium Metallic.

Exterior contrasts with the black grille, side mirrors, door handles and 17-inch alloy wheels. The standard package also includes a matte black sports bar, side steps, black rear bumper and a sticker on the back door “Sport”. The model is equipped with innovative safety systems and driver assistance.

Inside Ranger Sport received the package SYNC3, which includes 8-inch touchscreen display, a 4.2-inch digital dashboard screen, DAB + radio, satellite navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, rear view camera and Keyless entry system.

Power comes from a 3.2-liter TDCi diesel that produces 200 HP and 470 Nm of torque. The engine is designed either for manual or automatic transmission with six speeds and provides a maximum towing capacity of 3,500 kg.

