Ford introduced the special-edition Ranger Sport
Model lineup Ford Ranger in Australia has expanded thanks to the new Sport Special Edition.
The model took place between the XLS and XLT 4×4 and has a starting price of 52 940 Australian dollars (2.36 million rubles) with manual transmission or 55 140 Australian dollars (about 2.46 million) with automatic transmission. For an additional 6 000 Australian dollars (270 thousand) the model is available with visual updates and additional technology. Palette of shades for the new Ranger Sport Special Edition presents new colors: True Red, Meteor Grey, Arctic White, Shadow Black and Aluminium Metallic.
Exterior contrasts with the black grille, side mirrors, door handles and 17-inch alloy wheels. The standard package also includes a matte black sports bar, side steps, black rear bumper and a sticker on the back door “Sport”. The model is equipped with innovative safety systems and driver assistance.
Inside Ranger Sport received the package SYNC3, which includes 8-inch touchscreen display, a 4.2-inch digital dashboard screen, DAB + radio, satellite navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, rear view camera and Keyless entry system.
Power comes from a 3.2-liter TDCi diesel that produces 200 HP and 470 Nm of torque. The engine is designed either for manual or automatic transmission with six speeds and provides a maximum towing capacity of 3,500 kg.