Ford is developing a pickup truck with removable roof
Ford is developing a new truck, which will have to do the roof, as evidenced by the leaked patent images. It needs to compete with the Jeep Gladiator, which is also possible to remove the roof.
On the patent images we see a four-door pickup with a hard top in two parts. The first part (roof panel) is latched to the windscreen frame. The second part is attached to the back panel of the cab.
What needs to be done panel – is not known. Hope of light material, otherwise you’ll have problems with the removal and installation of the roof. However, judging by the patent image fixing is quite simple, allowing one person, without assistance, can remove the roof, and then set it back.
The sketches shown Ford Ranger current worship, but this does not mean that he will get a version with removable roof. Most likely, this version will have the new Ranger. It is also possible that the removable roof will receive pickup on the basis of the classic Bronco SUV, which, according to rumors, now work Ford designers and engineers.
Ford has not yet commented on the leaked patent image pickup with removable roof. I hope that this car still appears.