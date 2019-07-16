Ford Mondeo will be replaced by the new global crossover
The European division of Ford prepares for radical change.
Thus, the company intends in the near future to remove from the range in Europe models Mondeo, S-Max and Galaxy, which will replace the station wagon terrain.
Name of new items not yet made public, but its debut it will mark the exit of Ford not only from the market large classic hatchback and MPV segment. It is expected, but the new crossover might appear in 2021.
Experts compare the future novelty from the Japanese Subaru Outback that is in great demand.
The novelty is planned to create on the basis of the model Ford C2 platform that underpins the new Focus and eventually should become the basis for the next generation Fiesta, and for the future seven-seater SUV Edge. In the engine compartment will accommodate both gasoline and diesel units.
Not exclude the appearance of the version with the “mild hybrid”, in which will be based petrol the 1.5-liter Ford turbo engine paired with an electric motor and 48-volt starter-generator.
Thanks to the new model guide the brand plans to occupy a large share in the compact SUV segment. Despite the fact that the line of the brand new car will replace the 3 completely different models, most likely he will surpass the Mondeo, S-Max and Galaxy together.