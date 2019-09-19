Ford plans to use Volkswagen platform
The American company intends to create several models based on the platform for electric cars MEB German automaker Volkswagen.
The head of the European division of Ford Stuart Rowley said in an interview with German newspaper that the creation on the basis of this platform just one model has no economic justification, and that the decision about whether to create the second model may be adopted in the near future, upon completion of the negotiations.
Ford had planned to use the platform MEB to develop a new electric vehicle focused on European buyers, whose sales should reach within 6 years, starting in 2023, more than 600 thousand copies. Meanwhile, Volkswagen has invested $ 7 billion into its platform in 2016, hoping that in the next decade, the architecture formed the basis of the approximately 15 million vehicles Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda and Seat.
Electric hatchback ID.3, presented last week in Frankfurt, became the first production model based on the new platform.
“Scaling our MEB reduces the cost of developing vehicles with zero emissions, which allows for wider and faster to introduce electric vehicles on a global scale. This improves the position of both companies by increasing the efficiency of use of capital, future growth and competitiveness,” — said Herbert Diess, General Director of VW .