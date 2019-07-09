Ford praised his actions as “fast enough” in the case of the scandalous appointments (PHOTOS)

For the first time in two weeks the Premier of Ontario Doug Ford addressed the ongoing scandal with the public appointment to governmental posts that has shaken his government and led to the resignation of the head of his administration.

Ford says he began to deal with this situation “immediately” after he learned that two persons having a close relationship to Dean French, was appointed to paid positions, the General agents of the government of Ontario, representing the province in the US and the UK.

“You know something, and I think I quickly figured that out,” said Ford at a joint press conference with other conservative Prime Ministers in calgary.

In the past two weeks, however, other government appointees were fired or asked to resign after it was discovered a personal connection with the French. Last Thursday was the retired top civil servant Peter Fenwick, and his office of strategic transformations disbanded after the Toronto Star has reported that Fenwick admitted that he was a long-time friend and insurance client French.

While Ford personally expressed his opinions regarding the situation, the staff of his office published the application on reconsideration of all of the expected appointments and the appropriate action for the previous appointment, if it turns out instances of nepotism.

Ford, however, says that Ontarians are not so much “concerned” by the scandal with public appointments, rather than the economy.

When Ford was also asked whether the French dismissed or asked to resign, he just said, “Dean French is no longer with us”.

Ford praised his interim head of administration Jamie Wallace as the “great leader”.