Ford Puma ST again got photospin
Line crossovers Ford in Europe will be replenished with another model in 2021.
New Ford Puma ST was again seen by fotosporno, but a new batch of images, the prototype has less camouflage and reveals the front design of the car. The front panel looks about the same as the Puma ST-Line, but this is natural, considering that the latter has a more sporty bodykit.
However, in the new Puma ST will be more powerful wheel and, most likely, a dual exhaust system. In June of this year, the Network published the rendering, X-Tomi Design, which demonstrated the crossover sport. Judging by these new spy images, the virtual image was largely successful from the point of view of external design Puma ST.
Motor gamma innovations have not yet been declassified, but it is assumed that under the hood will house the 1.5-liter Ford EcoBoost engine with a power of 198 horsepower and 290 Newton-metres of torque from the Fiesta ST, a couple of which will be restitutionary manual transmission.