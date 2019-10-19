Ford showed eight special model of SUV for the SEMA show
Ford has demonstrated a set of improvements for SUV, Escape, Explorer and Expedition. Easy tuning allows you to personalize the popular model by refinement of the suspension, changing wheels, exhaust system and decorative elements.
Experts Blood Type Racing point improved hybrid version of the Explorer: the ground clearance increased by 13 millimeters prostavkam thanks to the roof mounted additional diode beam and the trunk. Regular tires were replaced with 20-inch Toyo Tires Open Country A / T II and the finishing touch was the replacement of the exhaust system to the Borla kit.
Three options for the modernization of the “blue oval” prepared for compact crossover Escape. The first is called the LGE-CTS Motorsports Urban Escape: city SUV has improved with an emphasis on sports, underestimating the suspension, installing a 20-inch gold 10-spoke wheels TSW Petrol P6A, roof rack and more melodic Borla exhaust system with a check valve. Order-Ford can equip the SUV with a leather interior.
The next version of the finalized Escape — Air Design USA Escape Hybrid Sport. Distinctive features — black-and-white paint scheme, extensions on the wings, silver false-door sills and bumpers, 20-inch wheels Flow Moscow 001. Intervention in the interior was limited to the installation of a portable refrigerator.