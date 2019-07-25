Ford Transit Custom turned into a sporting house on wheels
British tuning Studio MS-RT based rally team M-Sport,presented a modified version of the van Ford Transit Custom. Car turned into camper and added the “sport” part.
The van has received an aggressive aerodynamic body kit with extended wheel arches, 18-inch OZ Racing wheels, low suspension kit, new exhaust system split dual pipes and lots of stickers on the body.
In the cabin — a new steering wheel with a truncated bottom rim and finish of carbon fiber and two-tone seats with blue seat belts. The front seats can turn around in the Parking lot at 180 degrees, and the couch of the second row converts into a bed. Also has a kitchen area with sink, gas hob, fridge, microwave and space for storing dishes and things. The integrated sliding roof tent which has two sleeping places.
“Sports” Transit Custom is equipped with two-liter turbo engine capacity of 170 HP (405 N·m). It is combined with a six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive.
The cost of modified Ford Transit Custom is 77 thousand pounds.