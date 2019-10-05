Ford uses artificial intelligence to solve urban problems
Ford City Insights turns data about the traffic, Parking and police to the algorithms to understand how to optimize daily driving.
Ford has taken another step forward in the transition from an automaker to a mobile company. This week in a small office space in downtown Ann arbor, the American brand instead of a new car or trendy updates that have been razrabotkami new technology based on artificial intelligence (AI).
Next to a large 3D model of the city Ford’s Vice President of mobility marketing and growth Brett Whitley announced the platform of Ford City Insights. It uses AI and data from various sources, including surveillance cameras for traffic, Parking garages and police reports, to analyze just where most likely will arise of a collision, what roads will best be served microtransat shuttles or scooters.
City Insights platform consists of four main sectors: security, Parking, transit and a three-dimensional model. The AI system uses its deep data sources to answer the questions that arise for the Ford engineers or city officials. In the city not enough Parking spaces? It turns out there, but most drivers do not know where the open spaces. The discovery of this fact meant that Ann arbor has decided not to build the new Parking structure and instead figures out how to guide drivers to Parking spaces.
What is the role of alley in city traffic? Ford has installed sensors in local lane and collected data on who used the space and which cars are using it at what time. In a city where the average weekday travel 85 000 people, they analyzed who moves where, and is an important first step to effect change for the better.
The fourth part of the City Insights is a Studio City Insights. It consists of buildings with 3D printing and urban neighborhoods that are installed on the flat-screen TVs and display maps and data. The point is to better visualize data from other segments. All four parts that make up the City Insights, depend on the surveillance cameras for traffic, Parking garages, police reports, where clashes and other data sources. Thanks to the owners of Ford vehicles who have chosen the exchange of data, Insights AI City can get information, including one where an emergency situation, for example, about accidents with emergency braking.
“At Ford, we are doing much more than just build cars. We are working to address mobility problems, cooperating with cities,” said Whitley.
Ford is working with Ann arbor within the last 18 months to prepare the City Insights, and the automaker has announced that it will expand the testing platform City Insights, a further six cities: Austin, Indianapolis, Miami, Pittsburgh and two other cities in Michigan: Detroit and Grand rapids. Ford worked with some of these cities as part of its mobility program City: One challenge. This week, Ford said that he discussed with other cities information about City Insights, but did not name them. Ford also said that it may charge cities a fee for the use of the platform City Insights.