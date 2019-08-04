Ford was criticized for offer to sell to the corporations data of passengers (PHOTOS)

Loading...

Opponents of the Premier of Ontario Doug Ford sounding the alarm, worrying about the confidentiality of the data, after leaked information about the alleged program of the provincial government to sell rights to the name GO transport stations to corporate sponsors.

From the very idea of something like “Etobi-Coka Cola Station” have some surprised raised eyebrows, but the leaders of the NDP are particularly concerned about one of the points of this plan.

On the website, Metrolinx will be a document outlining the benefits of the potential “opportunities to participate in naming stations” of private corporations to gauge interest in this idea.

“Metrolinx will consider proposals from stakeholders in any category who wish to take the opportunity to purchase the naming of the stations in relation to stations”, – stated in it, and next comes the list: Whitby, Pickering, Exhibition, Clarkson and Oakville.

According to the document, except for the right of placing their brand in the name of the station for 5-10 years, sponsors will be offered a number of advantages they can use over a certain amount, including specialty areas in Parking lots and on platforms, retail space on stations and access e-mail, web site and social media channels regional transport Agency.

The item “data exchange” are especially concerned with the opponents from the NDP, who believe that the selling customer data “for collaborative research and mapping studies of the distribution of consumer interests” is very troubling.

“The people of Ontario don’t want their data, or the data of their children, were sold to private corporations,” said the Deputy leader of the opposition Sarah Singh in a press release published on Thursday.

“We would like to intervene, the Commissioner for privacy and outlined their opinion, and in the end, we would like to Doug Ford withdrew this proposal, which would allow private corporations to track our movements through our Presto card”.

Singh wrote a letter to Commissioner of Ontario about privacy issues with the request for an investigation, but it is unclear whether there will be something, considering that the offer to sell the rights to the name – it is currently only a proposal.

“We strive to maximize the value of assets, real estate and services Metrolinx to increase revenue in addition to fare collection while improving service to our customers,” said transport Minister Caroline Mulroney in his statement on Thursday.

“The confidentiality of customers’ personal information is of paramount importance. At the conclusion of any agreements on the protection of personal customer data will be respected.”