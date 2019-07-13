Ford will borrow the platform of the VW electric car
Ford and Volkswagen announced the expansion of cooperation, which the companies have agreed at the beginning of the year. Auto giants join forces not only in the field of commercial transport, but also in the development of electric vehicles and drones.
Under the new agreement, Ford will have access to the MEB platform, developed by Volkswagen group for electric cars. The first model a Ford on the basis of the MEB will appear in 2023. Production will establish at the Ford plant in the German city of Cologne. In just six years the concern plans to sell in Europe 600 thousand electric cars.
Volkswagen, in turn, will invest $ 2.6 billion in the company Argo AI, which develops autopilot system of the fourth level (drive without driver intervention in most situations). As part of the deal in the next three years the Germans will buy from the Americans, the company’s shares for $ 500 million – then Volkswagen and Ford will have equal shares in Argo AI. Total investments will amount to $ 7 billion and employs developers of autopilot will grow from 500 to 700 people.
On cooperation in the field of commercial vehicles, the company agreed in January: Ford will build the mid-size pickup truck (the successor of the Ford Ranger and VW Amarok) and wagon (to replace Transit Custom and Transporter), and Volkswagen will make the “heel” (the heirs of the Transit Connect and Caddy). All models will be sold under both brands in the global market. The first vehicles produced under the partnership will appear in 2022.