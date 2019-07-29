Ford will release a new version of the crossover Puma
Guide the brand is considering a compact SUV with the prefix “ST” to the title as a flagship sports model, standing at the level of the hot hatchback Focus ST and Fiesta ST.
Head of global development of Ford Hau Thai-Tang said that the Puma “is a good place for us” to extend ST beyond Fiesta and Focus in Europe. Tai tan has not confirmed yet the model for production, but it is clear that the project be given the green light: Puma ST will share their units, including a 1.5-liter three-cylinder turbocharged engine producing 197 HP Fiesta ST. The first test copies have been spotted at the Nurburgring.
Puma ST version is unlikely to be much different from the version of the ST Line, released in April. However, it is expected the individual chassis tuning, optional with limited slip differential, and various modes of motion and control function run.
Thai-Tang said that Ford will continue to use the power of Ford Performance for a road car, but it will be not only to the desire to create a version of ST for each car. In addition to its two hatchback Ford also produce ST versions of their SUVs, Edge and Explorer.
It is expected that the new Focus RS is in development, but it is unlikely he and his hybrid modification, will appear before 2022.