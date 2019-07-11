Ford will start production of diesel Transit Connect

July 11, 2019

Ford не запустит в производство дизельный Transit Connect

This was announced by the representative of the brand.

According to Ford, the company will not produce diesel version of the new commercial van. Although immediately after the premiere in the current year, the company announced that diesel will also be present in the motor line of Transit Connect.

While the company representative Elizabeth Kraft announced that version with a-liter diesel will not.

This is due to “lack of market demand” for a car with a diesel engine. Now in the engine range there are only 2 petrol and 2.5 – liter engines.

Also Ford has canceled the release passenger short wheelbase version of the van.

Lilly Nice
Lilly Nice