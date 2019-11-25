Forecast Qi Men Dun Jia: what will 2020 bring
People born in years ending in one number, combined with just one element of the situation. But it is this element more than any other speaks of the outer life of man, and through him, the individual expresses itself in society in the most visible way.
The analysis of the position of this element in the map annual Qi Men Dun Jia and the basis of this brief forecast.
So, people born in years ending in 0 and 3, in 2020 will be demonstrative and bright.
They will have a lot of material desires and plans to achieve them.
But I have to be ready to there are significant issues that should be addressed, decent costs, and monitor your health.
A good way to play the troubled star in a positive way – to study some complex subject matter.
To remain passive – problematic behavior.
Coming to the forefront and loudly announcing himself and his position, they will be able to support even those who initially clashed.
Born in years ending in 1 and 4 will be expressed by humanitarian interests and good opportunities for development.
They can travel a lot.
In their interactions they will tend to resolve things quickly, swoop.
This can often argue and fall in excitement.
They should often call on your sense of humor and with great care to formulate their wishes, as they can be heard faster than others.
Pomerov his ardor and excessive activity, taking a passive stance, they will be able to live a more relaxed and quite securely.
Born in years ending in 2 will be quite ambitious and determined, but somewhat unstable in its manifestations.
If necessary, they would not hesitate to ponadobit on their partners.
That will not prevent them to maintain excellent relations with them.
And they will always be a profit, than to not do it.
Especially if you enlist the support of those born in years ending in 5 and 7.
Born in years ending in 5, in turn, will start this year in good condition, but somewhat anxious.
Perhaps not in vain. Their position is energetically weak.
Maybe that’s why they tend rather to rest than to work, and some privacy.
It will not hurt them in the material aspect, because the star material prosperity, though not very strong, the whole year will be on their side.
In a relationship they will try to keep the peace at any price. But with some partners it will be very difficult.
In April and may it is advisable to hold off and not stick out.
Listen to your intuition. In the coming year, it is your best assistant.
Continued in the next forecast.