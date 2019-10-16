Foreign experts called simple ways of maintaining health in winter
Foreign experts presented the simple ways of maintaining health in the winter. One of them is obtaining sufficient physical activity.
The first rule is to wash hands for 20 seconds after street. If we are talking about a public toilet, you should dry them with a paper towel, which should close the tap. If the opportunity to undertake hygienic procedure would be better not to touch the face. When the nail-biting will not be superfluous to use a special nail Polish with a bitter composition. In addition to survival on solid surfaces, viruses, colds and flu is also trapped in the tissues. If someone the house has a runny nose, microbiologists suggest to carry out washing at 60 degrees. It is proved that Echinacea prevents cold symptoms that you should take into account.
The virus thrives in the cooler environment of the nasal passages than in warmer temperatures, the immune response doesn’t work so well in the cold, so would not be out in the cold to cover his nose and face with a scarf. When the first symptoms of catarrhal diseases it is recommended to rinse the nose and throat cooled boiled salt water to enhance antiviral defenses. Studies have also shown that if your feet are cold, the blood vessels in your nose shrink. The way out — warm socks.
It is proven that people who play sports twice as reduce the risk of colds. The Council of experts are physical exercise for at least 150 minutes a week. This includes brisk walking. In the list of measures and maintenance of hygiene in the workplace, which consists in treating the surfaces with antibacterial wipes. Under stress, the immune system crashes which lead to various diseases. To avoid anxiety, you can practice meditation and yoga.