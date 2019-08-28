Foreign Minister of Sweden has published almost all the files in the case of the diplomat Raoul Wallenberg, who saved thousands of Jews and disappeared in a Soviet prison (PHOTO)

Loading...

About 40 thousand new pages of documents on the fate of diplomat Raoul Wallenberg, covering the period from 1970 to 2018, published in Sweden. The archive of governmental office removed from their secrecy. Anyone can now get access to 170 thousands of documents on the subject, said on Tuesday the official website of the Ministry of foreign Affairs of Sweden.

Raoul Wallenberg was a Swedish diplomat. Since the summer of 1944 he served as first Secretary of the Swedish diplomatic mission in Budapest (Hungary). By the time the country was occupied by German troops. The new authorities created the Jewish ghetto in Budapest and began the deportation of Jews to the death camps located in Poland.

Raoul Wallenberg managed to save from death in Nazi concentration camps more than 30 thousand Hungarian Jews which he issued passports of citizens of Sweden, who held a neutral stance during the Second world war. After Budapest broke the Soviet troops in January 1945, Wallenberg was arrested and sent to Moscow. He was kept in the prison of the NKGB – MGB of the Lubyanka and Lefortovo prison prior to 1947. Then, Wallenberg disappeared, and the Soviet leadership refused to shed light on his fate.

Only in 1957 in the Soviet Union acknowledged that Wallenberg was arrested on 17 January 1945, taken to Moscow and was held from February 6 in the inner prison of the Ministry of state security on Lubyanka square in “the prisoner of war status”. According to the testimony of several persons, including foreign nationals, then held in the same prison, it became known that Wallenberg “was suspected of espionage in favor of Germany”.

According to the official version, backed up by the report of the prison doctor Colonel Smoltsov, Wallenberg died in prison July 17, 1947 from myocardial infarction. However, the Swedish researchers, after a long correspondence with the archive of FSB of the Russian Federation has established that the death Wallenberg was probably violent.

After the publication of the diaries of the Chairman of the KGB Ivan Serov found out that the arrested person was Viktor Abakumov, who Serov headed the KGB, confessed during interrogation that the order to liquidate Wallenberg came from Joseph Stalin and foreign Minister Vyacheslav Molotov. Serov had no doubt that Wallenberg was liquidated in 1947.

Wallenberg and his driver, Vilmos Langfelder was rehabilitated by the Prosecutor General in December 2000. They recognized repressed by the Soviet authorities for political reasons.

“We need to keep the memory of Raoul Wallenberg. His civil courage inspires and popular in the world in which we live today. The government will continue to support the efforts to clarify the fate of Raoul Wallenberg. And the fact that now we can publish these documents is a step forward”, – said in connection with the publication of new documents by the Minister of foreign Affairs of Sweden Margot Wallström.

In a press release the Ministry of foreign Affairs explains that “the declassification of these documents is one of the biggest tasks of the government in this area and covers the volume, holding four meters of shelving and 65 folders”. In the documentation there is about 230 pages, or 0.5% of the total, with data that are still secret. However, all information relevant to the clarification of the fate of the Swedish diplomat sent to the public access.

Russian authorities are still reluctant to share information on the fate of Raoul Wallenberg. In September 1991, the Russian side handed over to the Swedish five found in the archives of the KGB documents concerning the diplomat. At the same time was created the Russian-Swedish working group for determining the fate of Wallenberg.

In 2012, the Ministry of foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Sweden appealed to the Russian colleagues with the request to assist in search of documents that shed light on the fate of Wallenberg. But, according to Russian experts, neither the interrogation nor the other documents in the archives have not survived. Everything that supposedly was able to find have been declassified and available to researchers. But it is not.

In 2018, the Moscow city court sided with the FSB and refused to relatives of Wallenberg in access to classified documents under the pretext that they mention other people. Niece of the deceased diplomat Marie Dupuis said earlier in the press that “the relatives of Wallenberg for several decades tells the tale that there are no documents,” but that, in her opinion, not true. Dupuis noted that the documents that were previously presented to the historians, were censored and some pages removed.

Note that there are various versions of Wallenberg’s arrest, apart from the fact that the diplomat would be suspect of spying for Germany or the United States (according to some, the salvation of the Jews, Wallenberg spent the money entrusted to him by the representatives of the American special services).

Swedish historian and publicist Bengt of langfeldt claims that at the time of his arrest in Budapest by Soviet representatives in 1945, Wallenberg was able to secretly carry in the tank to fuel his car 15-20 kg of gold, jewelry and cash that could be the reason for his detention. “It can be assumed that the Soviet military decided that it was Nazi gold that Wallenberg wanted to hide from the red Army. Therefore, the reason for the arrest of the diplomat could be extremely banal,” – said the historian.

According to him, it could be value the Jews who helped Wallenberg and who gave their savings to him for safekeeping. Meanwhile, says jangfeldt, in the Swedish Embassy colleagues did not fully trust Wallenberg, believing that he could assign values. This supposedly explains why the Swedish foreign Ministry did not actively pursue the Wallenberg case immediately after his disappearance, reports TASS.

By the way, in Soviet documents, gold is not mentioned among other property Wallenberg. From jangfeldt concluded that it was looted by the Soviet counterintelligence.

Another version cited by “Kommersant”. According to her, Wallenberg Stalin used as a hostage to achieve certain benefits from Sweden. In particular, October 7, 1946 in Moscow was signed the Soviet-Swedish credit agreement “on a fabulous for the Soviet Union terms”: a billion kroons (at the current rate of about $ 2 billion) for the purchase of badly needed Soviet equipment, locomotives, fishing trawlers, bench – was issued on 15 years at 3% per annum. And given the fact that the beginning of redemption was delayed, and certain other terms of the contract, the cost of credit was less than 2.5% per annum.

“The United States government was furious. Even during the Russo-Swedish negotiations in August 1946 the United States sent to Moscow and Stockholm in a protest note, demanding to abandon the agreement. But in the USSR do not want, and in Sweden, because of the history with Wallenberg, they could not. And on 30 October 1946 Stalin in an interview with the American Agency has not hide his happiness over the Swedish credit” – wrote “Kommersant”.

In mid-1947, the Swedes, apparently, has ceased to receive confirmation that the hostage unharmed. With the end of this year Sweden has started to curtail the execution of the credit agreement. By the time the Soviet Union used only half of the allocated money. “The boastful mention of this outstanding success of Soviet diplomacy and foreign trade, quickly disappeared from new publications of handbooks and dictionaries. About “breakthrough American credit blockade” the Kremlin would prefer to forget. As chose to forget about Raoul Wallenberg”, – was stated in the article.