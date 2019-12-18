Foreign Ministry protested the persecution Zozulya fans of Rayo Vallecano
The Ministry of foreign Affairs of Ukraine urged the government of Spain and the Royal Spanish football Federation to respond to the persecution of football player Roman Zozulya from the fans “Rayo Vallecano”.
This is stated in the commentary official representative of the foreign Ministry Catherine Zelenko.
“The shameful abuse by so-called fans not only far-fetched and unfounded, but is in accord with the stamps of Russian propaganda. To love their country and worry about her fate natural characteristic of conscious citizen in the civilized world,” – said the Minister.
“We urge the authorities of Spain and the Royal Spanish football Federation to properly respond to the incident with Roman Zozulya to prevent such unacceptable acts in the future,” the statement says.
We will remind that on December 15 the Spanish Segunda match between the teams Rayo Vallecano and Albacete (0:0) stopped after the first half and did not continue.
The reason was insults the fans of the hosts in the address of Ukrainian Roman Zozulya. Fans of Rayo Vallecano insulted Ukrainian player, calling you a Nazi, in connection with which Albacete has decided not to go for the second half of the match after the break.
In 2017, the cuckoo was supposed to be a player of Rayo Vallecano, but the transfer fell through because of threats of leftist fans of the club. They believe the Old “Nazi” because he helped the Ukrainian army.