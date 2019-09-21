Foreign nutritionists told us about the benefits of fat
This product has special qualities.
An extremely useful and rich part of fat made him a favorite of foreign nutritionists.
Due to the presence of arachidonic acid — omega-6-unsaturated fatty acids, the product can improve the brain, heart muscle and normalize cholesterol metabolism, and vitamins A, D and E make it indispensable for maintaining bone health.
The experts clarify that it is useful only crude fat and in small amounts: the recommended intake is 10-30 grams per day. It should consume without bread in the morning as energy-rich product. To store fat nutritionists advise not in the freezer, and in the main compartment of the refrigerator for a short time.
The scientists also noted that smoked bacon is unhealthy, the use of this product must be limited to a few slices a month. And people with diseases of the kidneys, liver, gall bladder and pancreas is necessary to completely eliminate bacon from my diet.