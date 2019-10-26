Forest fires in California, 36 counties remain without electricity
Millions of people in California in the United States can remain without electricity from-for forest fires. In the County of Los Angeles declared a state of emergency. About it writes BBC.
Power outages can occur in 36 districts of the state, the company said Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) is the largest electricity provider in California.
On the company’s website indicated that the outage will affect district of California: Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, contra Costa, El Dorado, Glenn, Humboldt, Kern, lake, Marin, Mariposa, Mendocino, Monterey, NAPA, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Benito, San MATEO, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Solano, SONOMA, Stanislaus, Tehama, Trinity, and Thalami, Yolo and Yuba.
Governor Gavin Newsom accused the company of poor performance and greed. He demanded to provide a discount of $ 100 to all residential customers affected by the outage.
Aging grid
On Friday, 25 October, PG&E warned about 850 thousand customers that they may lose their electricity since Saturday evening, October 26, until noon Monday, October 28. The shutdown will affect about 2 million people.
The company fears that strong winds could damage power lines and cause new fires, and the forests light up especially quickly due to the drought.
Wednesday, October 23, a fire broke out in Northern California. We already know that seven minutes before the fire was high-voltage lines PG&E has been damaged, but the cause of the fire has not been established.
In 2018, the worst fire in state history claimed the lives of 85 people. It happened because of an accident at the transmission line PG&E.
Seconds charges
Journalist Peter Bowes lives near Los Angeles in the area affected by the now raging there is a fire. He reports that his family was second to fees — they only have time to throw the dog into the car and leave.
“It has become the norm — wrote Baaus on Twitter. — Power cut for the second time in a month. No water, no light. Expected strong winds and fires.”
Company PG&E has disconnected the electricity in 15 districts of the state in order to avoid accidents. Without light there are about 180 thousand homes, but the electricity returned the same day.
On Friday, 25 October, schools in Los Angeles were closed due to the smog in the air.