Forest fires in California led to the evacuation of hundreds of people
On Saturday, September 28, in the second half of the day in the countryside of SONOMA County, California, occurred the fire which destroyed property and forced dozens of people to leave their homes and flee, officials said.
There were no reported casualties, says Anthony Mulas, fireman of fire protection district Schell-Vista.
The cause of the fire, which occurred near the town of Chillville and was fixed within two hours, remains under investigation. Mulas said firefighters do not exclude the possibility that the incident could lead to a discarded cigarette.
A blazing fire broke out at Arnold’s Drive West of Seville, near the junction of 116 and 121 highway, and burned 9 acres (3.6 hectares), officials said.
For the first time this was announced about 16 hours of the evening. According to Mulas, the wind gusts up to 45 mph (72 km/h) helped the fire to quickly ignite, and within the hour, destroyed four small buildings and a few vehicles. About 200 people from nearby homes and businesses evacuated. The evacuation orders were cancelled later on Saturday evening.
The fire responded to about 100 firefighters.
“As soon as the message about the fire, we quickly assess the extent of the fire and decide how many divisions should be used . It was definitely a situation where you need more units,” said Mulas.
Among the damaged structures were outbuildings in the wine-growing center Cornerstone Sonoma on Arnold Drive.
Sunday afternoon in Instagram there was a message from the winery that the fire was quickly contained, so the damage Cornerstone insignificant. On Sunday, the winery worked in standard mode.