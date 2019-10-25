Forest fires in California: tens of thousands evacuated and a large-scale blackout
About 40,000 people were evacuated from their homes because of raging forest fires in California. Firefighters are trying to contain the flames. About it writes BBC.
Fires caused by strong winds, which are predicted, on 26 and 27 October will only get worse.
Where raging fires main?
Kincade Fire, which began on Wednesday, October 23, covered an area of 16,000 acres (6,500 hectares) of land in SONOMA County — one of the most famous wine regions of California.
State Senator Mike McGuire said that more than 1,300 firefighters are fighting the fire.
“For many this is an emotional time, said the Sheriff of SONOMA County mark Essick. — It’s been two years since then, as the fires devastated our district.”
He was referring to the fires that swept across Northern California in October 2018, destroying thousands of buildings and killing dozens of people.
Besides Kincade Fire there are at least three other major fires:
- The Tick Fire in the County of Los Angeles has burned at least 5,000 acres (2023 hectares) in the region of Santa CLARITA, with 3500 acres (1416 hectares) were destroyed by the fire for a few hours.
- The Old Water Fire County of San Bernardino burned 95 acres (38 ha).
- A Grass Fire in the County of San MATEO, to the South of the town of Pescadero, burned about 95 acres (38 ha).
What caused the fires?
There are unconfirmed reports that Kincade Fire erupted near the damaged high voltage transmission lines.
What caused the other fires is still unknown.
Strong winds spread the fire — gusts up to 70 mph (112 km/h) affected most of the state.
The winds of Santa Ana, which is known for its dryness and impetuosity, increase forest fires.
It is expected that on Friday, October 25, winds in Northern California will subside, but they will continue to be a critical fire hazard in the South.
Who is affected?
Tick The Fire is located in the most densely populated region, and at least 40,000 residents of the surrounding area of Santa CLARITA were forced to leave their homes.
About 180,000 homes were without power after Pacific Gas & Electric cut off power in 16 districts of southern California, to prevent the risk of accidental fires.
The power was restored 93% of the customers Thursday, October 24, in the evening.
Schools in unified school district of Los Angeles announced the closure on Friday, October 25 due to issues with air quality and safety.
Thursday morning 2 000 residents of the city Geyserville in SONOMA County were ordered to evacuate, 49 buildings were burned.
Many residents of Geyserville said they didn’t have much time to gather their belongings.
68-year-old Dwight Monson said that while he and his family got in the car and was about to evacuate, the flames had already been there.
Rescuers are fighting fires with helicopters.
Wednesday, October 23, a large part of Northern California were left without electricity. The largest utility company in the state, Pacific Gas & Electric Co started the second recent mass power outage in order to avoid the ignition of fires. This writes Woo!News.
The company estimates this blackout affected at least half a million people, that amounts to almost 180 thousand customers in 17 counties in the state.
“We understand the difficulties caused by these outages, said bill Johnson, CEO of PG & E. But we also understand that without such security measures can have a catastrophic forest fires.”
According to the municipal enterprise, such mass disconnection of electricity required to reduce the risk of fire during periods of strong winds, hot weather and low humidity.
The company also stated that the company works better communicate with clients, “working up” with the local authorities and state agencies, and found that its web site where customers can obtain information, working well, after repeated failures during the terrible fire of 2017.
The current shutdown will last for about 48 hours. But, after, Saturday, 26 October, when dry winds increase, the company plans to conduct much large-scale power outage.
“This weekend and early next week may be another emergency power supply. The timing is not yet clear,” said Johnson.
Meteorologist PG & E Scott Streifel told about the weather that is expected in California, 26-27 October: “unfortunately, this may be the strongest wind for the whole season.”
He predicted that the wind will subside only on Thursday, October 31, the employees of the company will be able to see the lines and to resume full power.