Forest fires in California: the Getty center under threat, there are victims
In the state of California for forest fires declared the evacuation of 180 thousand people living in SONOMA County. About it writes BBC.
Road on the outskirts of the city of Santa Rosa is the largest city in the County — filled with cars. People are trying to leave the region, where raging fires.
As at the end of the day October 27, Kincade Fire covered more than 54,000 acres (nearly 22 000 ha). Due to dry weather and strong winds to contain the fire was only 5%, writes CBS News.
Because of the fires in this region approximately 2.4 million people were left without electricity, and in future this figure may increase.
According to the latest fire has destroyed 94 buildings and about 80 000 are under threat.
According to the representative of the Department of forestry and fire protection California Jonathan Cox 43 district of the state of the 58 were under the threat of distribution of fire, writes Fox Business.
The wind speed reached hurricane winds speed is 102 mph (164 km / h).
At least 2 firefighters were injured while fighting the fire. One received minor burns, the second geolocal serious burns and was immediately hospitalized.
The star of the basketball team “Los Angeles Lakers” LeBron James was among the residents of southern California who were forced to leave their homes because of obyavleniy evacuation. In addition, the fire gets to the Getty Center — one of the most famous museums in California.
“It is a very dynamic fire, and all residents West of the 405 and South of sunset should be vigilant and be aware of events”, — said in the Fire Department of Los Angeles.
In southern California from Tick Fire in Santa CLARITA suffered 4,600 acres (about 2,000 ha) of land, and as of Sunday night, October 27, its localization was 70%. 50 thousand residents were evacuated, but are now again allowed to go home, because the winds of Santa Ana began to subside.
Kincade Fire broke out in Northern California on Wednesday, October 23.
It is known that for 7 minutes before the start of the fire were damaged power lines company Pacific Gas & Electric (PG & E), the largest electricity provider in California.
Official confirmation that this was the cause of the fire yet.
In 2018 the largest fire in state history claimed the lives of 85 people. It arose from an accident at the transmission line PG & E.
The national weather service of the United States in its statement did not exclude that a strong wind may lead to increased forest fires.
Gusts of wind in the region places of up to 144 kilometers per hour.
“The next 72 hours will be difficult,” — said the Governor of California Gavin Newsom.