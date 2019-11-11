Forest fires reached the Hollywood hills: evacuated famous film Studio
California firefighters spent the whole night fighting the fire which broke out on Saturday afternoon in Los Angeles, California, near the famous Warner Bros. Studios in the Hollywood hills.
To 18:30 Saturday fire Barham Fire spread in 34 acres and was contained by 15%, according to the fire Department of Los Angeles, writes Time.
According to the Agency, none of the civilians was not injured, although one firefighter was taken to hospital after he was injured arms and legs, not life-threatening.
In the fire Department of the city said that stopped the fire from spreading and managed to save the building, noting that none of them “is no longer under threat.”
Assistant LAFD chief John Drake, who led the work of firefighters, said that “preliminary indications” suggest that “in the place of the fire or next to it there were camps of the homeless”.
People in the area posted photos and videos of the smoke.
Official orders to evacuate has not been published, but “the people living closest to the fire affected by smoke, is directly contacted and encouraged to take refuge in the place of their residence”, — said in a statement LAFD made earlier on Saturday afternoon. At least one person who identified themselves as working at Warner Bros., said they voluntarily evacuated their Studio.
For containment of fire was sent to more than 230 employees LAFD, five helicopters and two aircraft.
A fire in the Hollywood hills began just a few weeks after broke out in the California series is much more threat of forest fires, prompting Governor Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency in the state.