Forever 21 is going to declare bankruptcy (PHOTOS)

Bloomberg says the fashion house Forever 21 is planning to declare bankruptcy, as they continue to wallow in debt.

The company, which has more than 800 stores around the world and which is considered by some investor in the “fast fashion”, is experiencing financial difficulties for some time.

A Bloomberg source familiar with the situation, said that there was talk about additional funding, and they also tried to restructure the debts, but in the end none of this come to fruition.

In their opinion, the Declaration of bankruptcy will help the company to close unprofitable stores and to recapitalize the business.

Despite the fact that such a decision should help the company, Bloomberg believes that this may create problems for shopkeepers, as Forever 21 is one of the major tenants in shopping centers.

Hard to believe that more recently, Forever 21 was a place to buy the trend, fashionable clothes. But in the age of online shopping and instagram chain stores just can’t cope with the competition.