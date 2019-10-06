Forever young Goldie hawn congratulated granddaughter first birthday
On your first birthday little Rani allowed to do whatever she pleases. For example, it has not stopped when it went all at once in his birthday chocolate cake, order it spoiling. “So what?” — calmly reacted to this incident by her mother, Kate Hudson. “This was her cake…” said 40-year-old actress.
Rani that Kate had a baby with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa,was the third child and first daughter of actress. And Hudson have long since learned to react calmly to whatever happened. Otherwise, according to the actress, she would simply not survive. Indeed, apart from Rani, she is raising two very active sons: 8-year-old Bingham from ex-boyfriend Matt Bellamy and a 15-year-old Ryder from ex-husband Chris Robinson.
As for Rani, which, according to the actress, “changed balance of forces in her house, adding feminine energy”, its Kate just loves. On the occasion of the birth of a daughter, she shared with fans a touching video which was collected from the frames, which captures the baby from the first days of her life until today. Grandma Rani – Goldie hawn, looking at which it is simply impossible to believe that she is already 73 years old, in turn, also congratulated granddaughter. “Happy birthday to Rani, our Princess, our little flower! You make us all jump for joy when we look at you!” signed it under baby picture, which was uploaded on his page in the social Network.