Forget about lemon water: is a new discovery for detox and weight loss, and it works great!
Wow!
Getting rid of fat in the abdomen is one of the most difficult processes! Well, at least you thought so before. If you use the right way, you can quickly and effectively lose weight and get rid of fat.
For this purpose we have an amazing drink that will improve the function of your metabolism, cleanse your body and help you lose weight.
Ingredients:
1. Ginger
2. Grapefruit
3. water
4. cinnamon
This ideal combination quickly burns your fat that will help you lose weight. Grapefruit is a powerful fruit that has the ability to remove toxins, burn fat and stimulate metabolism.
In addition to regulating blood sugar and increasing metabolism (as critical elements of healthy weight loss), ginger and cinnamon to potentially increase blood circulation, help to cleanse the colon of excess waste and relieve dyspepsia.
Consume this drink before going to sleep, so he could operate at night. While we sleep, our metabolic rate increases and this means that the process of burning calories is automatically optimized.
Let’s see how to prepare this incredible drink:
You will need:
1. 2 grapefruit.
2. ½ Cup of warm water.
3. Spoon ginger juice.
4. ½ Teaspoon of cinnamon.
Preparation:
Mix well the ingredients, and that’s all! Your drink is ready! You should take this drink at bedtime for 12 days. Thus, you will activate your metabolism.
After you finish the last day, you should take a break for 3 days. You can then repeat the procedure for another 12 days.
This is a useful natural remedy will help increase your energy levels, boost your metabolism, detoxify your body and improve your overall health.
The best part is that you will reduce the amount of fat in the abdomen and eliminate excess pounds.