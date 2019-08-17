Forgetting requires more effort than memorizing
Scientists from the University of Texas at Austin using neuroimaging found that forgetting requires more mental effort than to remember. A study published in the Journal of Neuroscience.
Neuroscientists believe that forgetting is undesirable experiences requires more attention. These results extend previous research on intentional forgetting, in which the idea was to decrease the attention to unwanted information by means of its switch from negative events to positive.
Memories themselves are not static: they change over time, are updated regularly and reorganizatsiya through experience. The brain remembers and forgets information in this part of this activity occurs even during sleep.
In earlier research, neuroscientists focused more on pockets of activity in certain areas of the brain – the prefrontal cortex and hippocampus. In this study, we are talking about the fixation on sensory and perceptual areas of the brain – the ventral temporal cortex, as well as on the models activity, which correspond to the in-memory representation of complex visual stimuli.
The researchers tracked patterns of brain activity using neuroimaging: they showed a group of healthy adults of different pictures of faces and of scenes from pre-instruction to remember or forget each picture.
It turned out that people can control what people forget, however, intentional forgetting is moderate level of brain activity in sensory and perceptual areas, and this activity is greater compared to occurs when memorizing. They also found that participants are faster forget not the faces and scenes that can carry more emotional information.
In General, people are able to get rid of traumatic memories that cause pain, to continue to respond to new situations in more adaptive ways. This discovery will help in the future to deliver us from unpleasant emotional memories, can seriously affect our health and well-being.