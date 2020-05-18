Forgive the loans and add the bailout: the House of representatives approved a bailout package of $3 trillion
Rahm Emanuel, former mayor of Chicago and head of the presidential administration of the White house Barack Obama also said, “You never let a serious crisis go to waste”. He described a “serious crisis” as the “ability to do what, in your opinion, you could not do before,” quoted Forbes.
It seems that the speaker of the house Nancy Pelosi and her democratic majority in the house listened to the advice of Emanuel, 15 may by adopting the Law on integrated solutions in health and economic recovery (Economic Recovery and Health Omnibus Emergency Solutions — HEROES) in the amount of $ 3 trillion.
If approved by the Senate, the law may significantly ease the burden of student loans until September 2021 and to provide financial assistance in the form of another round of payments to residents of the United States, appropriate under the relevant requirements.
The Senate and the Executive branch openly declare their opposition to the new law. According to the majority leader in the Senate Mitch McConnell, a law “not designed to cope with the reality and designed to meet the aspirations”. In a statement issued by the Executive office of the President, it was stated that if the President were presented by the law HEROES to sign, “advisers would recommend he veto the bill.”
However, in the case of the adoption of the law in the Senate, he will provide forgiveness loans for 10 000 dollars for student loans Federal and commercial holders, holders of a Perkins loans and FFEl. Only those who are considered “economically distressed borrowers,” may qualify for forgiveness of the loan. This means that now the borrower:
- pay $0 a month for student loans, or
- has a serious delay or postponement of debt repayment.
The law HEROES has also the possibility to regard payments program Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) as suitable for me, even if borrowers decide to consolidate your Federal loans under the FFEL program and Perkins loans, which made them not suitable for requirements.
The HEROES act also extends the suspension of payments on the loan in accordance with the law CARES for another 12 months. This means that now students will have the opportunity to defer loan repayments until September 2021. This gives more time to those who are experiencing financial difficulties to get on my feet before worrying about the repayment of student loans.
The situation with COVID-19 significantly affected the livelihoods of millions of Americans, and, according to forecasts, will continue to influence College students facing the labour market. The question of whether the law adopted HEROES in the Senate (or maybe the Senate will consider another package of economic assistance), will be decided after the weekend memorial Day on may 25. Until then, the economic fate of College students across the country will remain in limbo.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 172
[name] => financial aid
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => finansovaya-pomoshh
)
financial assistance
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28340
[name] => coronavirus
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => koronavirus
)
coronavirus
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28347
[name] => special Projects
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => specproekty
)
Special projects
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28353
[name] => 2019 Coronavirus-nCoV
[taxonomy] => special
[slug] => kitajskij-koronavirus
)
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28508
[name] => Federal aid
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => federalnaya-pomoshh
)
Federal помощьFacebookVkontakte
bookmark