Forgot about the lottery ticket 80 million new multimillionaire does not want to quit your job
Whenever Philip Chippew from Michigan sees as a growing amount of the jackpot in Powerball, it is usually at risk. In recent times, the risks were justified.
54-year-old happy grandfather grandson 21 won the top prize of $80 million. The drawing took place on September 21.
“I always buy a few tickets and hope for the best”, — told now the newly minted millionaire, explaining his strategy of winning.
When the man learned of the size of the drawn jackpot last month, he went to a local store. At the exit he remembered he forgot the tickets and went back for them.
Putting them in his truck, he again forgot about them until, until the sister-in-law called to say that lucky was a local.
Finding tickets, Philip and wife cried when their son was reading the winning numbers from the phone while they check their own tickets.
Now lucky to buy a house for themselves and their children, as well as motorcycle and car, but not going and even continues to work in his previous job.
“Every day I come to work, my boss asks me:”Why are you here? I tell him that I got to work, and I don’t want anyone to quit because of the win,” explained Philip.
CNBC decided to make a small statistics on the lottery Powerball:
- Powerball is played in 44 States, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. virgin Islands.
- Most of the lucky people who won the jackpot, lives in Pennsylvania. Their number reached 16 people.
- Inhabitants of such States as Maine, North Dakota, Vermont and the virgin Islands have never won the jackpot.
- The rooms that most often fall into the Jack-pot, — 32 and 41.
- The probability of winning the jackpot is one in 201 292 338.
It is worth remembering that it is not always luck helps win. Ex-lottery worker faces up to 25 years in prison for falsifying jackpots in 5 different States, with the result that he received a net profit of $ 2 million for 6 years.