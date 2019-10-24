Forgot about the lottery ticket 80 million new multimillionaire does not want to quit your job

Whenever Philip Chippew from Michigan sees as a growing amount of the jackpot in Powerball, it is usually at risk. In recent times, the risks were justified.

Photo: Depositphotos

54-year-old happy grandfather grandson 21 won the top prize of $80 million. The drawing took place on September 21.

“I always buy a few tickets and hope for the best”, — told now the newly minted millionaire, explaining his strategy of winning.

When the man learned of the size of the drawn jackpot last month, he went to a local store. At the exit he remembered he forgot the tickets and went back for them.

Putting them in his truck, he again forgot about them until, until the sister-in-law called to say that lucky was a local.

Finding tickets, Philip and wife cried when their son was reading the winning numbers from the phone while they check their own tickets.

Now lucky to buy a house for themselves and their children, as well as motorcycle and car, but not going and even continues to work in his previous job.

“Every day I come to work, my boss asks me:”Why are you here? I tell him that I got to work, and I don’t want anyone to quit because of the win,” explained Philip.

CNBC decided to make a small statistics on the lottery Powerball:

  1. Powerball is played in 44 States, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. virgin Islands.
  2. Most of the lucky people who won the jackpot, lives in Pennsylvania. Their number reached 16 people.
  3. Inhabitants of such States as Maine, North Dakota, Vermont and the virgin Islands have never won the jackpot.
  4. The rooms that most often fall into the Jack-pot, — 32 and 41.
  5. The probability of winning the jackpot is one in 201 292 338.

It is worth remembering that it is not always luck helps win. Ex-lottery worker faces up to 25 years in prison for falsifying jackpots in 5 different States, with the result that he received a net profit of $ 2 million for 6 years.

