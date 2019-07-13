Forgot to take to kindergarten: the Indiana child died in a hot car
In Indiana, one of the parents (the police said) left her 3-year-old son in the car and remembered about it only when they came to the kindergarten to pick up the child. The boy died, wrote 14 News.
In Evansville (Indiana) 3-year-old boy Oliver dill died in the car when one of the parents forgot to drop off at kindergarten and left in the car.
According to County Sheriff Vandenberg, young parent forgot to leave the child in the morning in kindergarten. The Sheriff says that when he came to pick up the child, then realized that the baby is still in car seats.
The investigation is still ongoing.
“It’s hard to see when it happens to someone so small, it’s hard to imagine,” — said Lacy Lee, a graduate of the children’s center the USI.
Sheriff Wedings told that the child was a sweet boy and attended kindergarten at the center to care for children USI.
Officers say they got a call about 13:45 to report a child left in the car, and that the child was in the car in the morning.
“On the way here the temperature in my car was about 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 degrees Celsius), so I’m sure that the temperature inside the car, where he was a boy, was in excess of 100 degrees (37 degrees Celsius). Parents need to double check the car before to go with her”, — explained the officer of the County Sheriff’s Department Vanderburgh Jason Ashworth.
President of the Center for Ronald Rochon expressed his condolences to the family and said that will do one-day weekends, to the center staff had time to grieve and to relive the tragedy. Date of opening of the centre is not appointed yet.
Center for child care caters for children aged two to 5 years and are mostly used by students, staff and faculty.