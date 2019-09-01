Forgot who to vote for: “servant of the people” Dmitruk could not disclose the name of the Prime Minister
MP from the party “Servant of the people” Artem Dmitruk after the vote in the Verkhovna Rada could not remember the name of newly elected Prime Minister of Ukraine.
About this Dmitruk said in an interview with “Radio Liberty”.
“Radio Liberty” said yesterday the Deputy from “public Servants” Artem Dmitruk about the newly elected Prime Minister of Ukraine Alexey Goncharuk.
The Deputy could not identify the name of the new head of the Government”, — stated in the message.
“And who today was elected the Prime Minister?” — asked the journalist.
“You saw it, you know. Everyone already knows,” — said the MP.
When asked what is the name of the Prime Minister, “servant of the people” could not remember the name of the person for whose appointment he voted.
“We talked to him in Truskavets is a good specialist,” — said Dmitruk. He added that all who were appointed — good professionals.