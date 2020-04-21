Form Michael Jordan autographed sold at auction for an astronomical sum (photo)
The shape of the NBA legends Michael Jordan with his paintings was sold at Robert Edward Auctions for 216 thousand dollars, informs the Clutch Points.
It is in this Mike Jordan played in the national team USA at the Olympics of 1992 in Barcelona, where the Dream Team won the gold medal.
Initially, the price of Jersey was 25 thousand dollars.
Recall that Jordan is a two-time Olympic champion for 8 years to Barcelona in the composition of the student team USA Michael won the home Olympic games in Los Angeles.
In addition, 5-time NBA MVP with the Chicago bulls won six championship rings NBA – in 1991-93, and 1996-98.