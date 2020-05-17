Formed in the Atlantic tropical storm Arthur, it threatens North Carolina
Two weeks before the official start of the hurricane season in the Atlantic, near the coast of the United States was formed tropical storm Arthur. He became the first storm of the season, gained enough power that she was named after, writes CNN.
At the moment the wind speed in the center of the storm is about 40 miles (64 km) per hour. Two US air force aircraft investigating the storm to determine whether there is a risk of amplification. If Arthur will not change the trajectory of the movement, its lateral air flow will affect the weather in North Carolina. The residents of the region will run into weather — gusty winds and heavy rains on Monday, may 18.
Currently, warning of violent weather conditions from Surf city to Duck (NC). The publication of a warning means that storm conditions are expected in the region over the next 36 hours.
Meteorologists are also monitoring the weather front moving from the Great lakes to the Gulf coast.
“Arthur can be pushed this front in the ocean, and may be seized and, indeed, to unite with him in one storm,” explained Haley brink, a meteorologist for CNN. It all depends on the speed of the front.
In the North also formed a zone of high pressure, which can affect the trajectory of Arthur, pushed him to the coast of the United States.
Currently, the storm is unfavorable for amplification the cool waters. However, as soon as he would move across the relatively warm waters of the Gulf stream, he will have a chance to gain strength. Therefore, meteorologists are closely watching him.
Hurricane season promises to be active this year
In the Pacific season also started earlier than usual. 25 APR tropical depression One-E formed South of the Mexican region of Baja California. She became the first-ever observations of a tropical depression formed in the Eastern Pacific ocean in April.
The day of the beginning of hurricane season in the Atlantic is considered to be 1 June. The official forecast anticipated activity of hurricanes in the season comes from the National oceanic and atmospheric administration on may 21. It was not. But already published more than a dozen early projections, and the General opinion is that the Atlantic this year expects an active hurricane season.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 2313
[name] => storm
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => shtorm
)
storm
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 2959
[name] => weather
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => pogoda
)
погодаFacebookVkontakte
bookmark