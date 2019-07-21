Formentor new Cupra will go on sale in 2020
Anyone who has a soft spot for the compact sports crossover, can look at the first Autonomous model Cupra — Formentor.
It should be noted that the conceptual version is very close to a final product, which goes on sale next year with the same variations that Ateca. Unlike its counterpart, Formentor is longer, wider and lower, and has a sloping roof line, tail lights the whole width of the crossover and a more aggressive appearance.
The interior is driver-focused, bucket seats, carbon-fiber trim, unlimited space and a large touchscreen display reflect the true essence of a sports crossover.
Cupra has chosen a hybrid propulsion system with plug-in, consisting of a 1.5-litre petrol TSI engine and electric motor, total power of 245 HP, which makes Formentor 55 HP weaker Cupra Ateca with its 2.0-liter turbocharged Four.
The recommended retail price Cupra Ateca in the United Kingdom is 41 190 pounds.