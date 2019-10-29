Former assistant Blokhin dismissed from the team, failed the UEFA Euro 2020
The famous Ukrainian specialist semen Altman (pictured), who worked in the coaching staff Oleg Blokhin successful for “yellow-blue” the 2006 world Cup, sacked as coach of the national team of Moldova.
As you know, the 73-year-old Altman led the team in July 2019 after the resignation of former assistant Mircea Lucescu at Shakhtar, Oleksandr Spiridon. But under Ukrainian coach Moldovans lost all four games of qualifying for the European championship with a total score of 0:12 (Iceland — 0:3 Turkey — 0:4, Andorra 0:1 Albania — 0:4).
Together with semen Altman is gone and all of his assistants — Alexander Skrypnyk, Hennadiy Altman (the son of the head coach) and Mr Catkin.
New coach of the Moldovan team was a 49-year-old Turkish specialist Engin Firat, who worked as head and assistant coach at several Turkish, German, Iranian and South Korean clubs in the Iranian national team and technical Director of the American “Dallas city”.
