Former assistant Rebrov and Khatskevich headed “Olympic”
Outsider the Ukrainian Premier League, FC Olimpik Donetsk, scored in the six matches of the national championship only one point (in the match against Kiev “Dynamo”!), officially announced the appointment of the new head coach of the team’s 47-year-old Spaniard Vicente Gomez (pictured with the President of club Vladislav Gelinim), which signed a contract for three years.
Specialist started his coaching career in the youth team of the Spanish “Athletics” (U-12). Also in the club from Bilbao, he worked with the youth team and was the assistant coach of the main team Manet Pardo. In Ukraine Vicente gómez known for his work as the assistant of Serhiy Rebrov and Alexander Khatskevich in the coaching staff of Dynamo Kyiv.
“I’m here because this is a very interesting opportunity for me. I saw a big President’s desire to invite me to lead the “Olympic” and his great love for his club that could not win me over. I am full of enthusiasm to help the club through this difficult period. Can’t wait to start work and familiarity with the players”, said Vicente Gomez.
By the way, the acting coach of “Marseille” Igor Klimovsky will continue to work in the coaching staff of the team.
Photo of FC “Olympic”
