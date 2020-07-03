Former athletic Director, “Metalist” was founded in Kharkov FC “Metal”
July 3, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Yevgeny Krasnikov
In Kharkov created football club “Metal”, which is associated with the revival of “Metalist”, according to sport.ua.
The ultimate beneficiary of the club is former sports Director of “Metalist” Eugene Krasnikov, who now works for Vice-President of Kiev “Dynamo”.
It is planned that the new season of Kharkov, headed by the ex-defender of FC Metalist, Shakhtar and Ukraine national team 37-year-old Oleksandr Kucher, will come to participate in the Second League.
According to the ambitious plans of the management of the newly created club, “Metal” for a few years to break in the Ukrainian Premier League.