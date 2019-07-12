Former Bachelor Irakli Makatsaria showed your wedding attire
The main character of the sixth season of the Dating show, the Bachelor of the country Irakli Makatsaria, the real pet of the Ukrainian public.
At the end of the project, the Georgian producer was not able to find a soul mate, although he is often credited with novels with popular TV stars. However, the official comment on his current status former Bachelor does not, so to find out what is really going on in his personal life is impossible.
Yesterday, July 10, Irakli Makatsaria has published in his Instagram a new photo. On it he inscribed in the national Georgian costume, which is usually wear for the celebration. In the caption to the photo of the ex-Bachelor explained that this form appeared at the wedding.
“My best friend’s wedding is always a big responsibility. Especially when you witness the sixth time,” wrote under a photo of an ex-Bachelor.