Former Bachelor Sergey Melnik with Anette millstone Shine on the closing ceremony of the Odessa film festival
Anette Millstones and Sergey Melnik shared in the new joint the only heated the rumors about their affair.
After enchanting the appearance of ex-Bachelor Sergey Melnik and former participants of the project Anette millstone on the red carpet of the Odessa film festival, the network is not still talking about a probable affair of young people. Although Annette and Sergei did not comment on these rumors, intrigue add both! So, at the festival closing ceremony the pair also appeared together, gently posing for photographers on the red carpet.
“Despite the fact that the Director of the OIFF was against my appearance on the red carpet (the argument was that I’m too good for her), I still feel the need to make people happy with his presence. All-taki not the first year together, landing their throws!” — commented on Anette group photo with Sergei, ignoring the numerous questions about their possible romance.