Former captain of Manchester city has donated the Anderlecht game an impressive amount of money
Vincent Kompany
The legendary former captain of Manchester city Vincent Kompany scored with a noble gesture.
In terms of financial instability, pandemic COVID-19, the company donated its mother club – Anderlecht game in which he is now working as a coach, 3 million euros, according to Belgian newspaper La Derniеre Heure.
“Investments Vincent have a symbolic meaning,” – said General Director of the club van Eetvelt. – Those who know the company, know that he wants nothing in return.”
We add that, maybe for someone the amount of several million euros and is symbolic.
Previously, the company refused to return to Manchester city and to become an assistant of Josep Guardiola.
“Winnie,” as it is called Vincent, is a graduate of Anderlecht. He made his debut for the Belgian club at the age of 17 years. In 2006 he moved to Hamburg for 10.5 million euros and two years later moved to Manchester city where he played for 11 years.