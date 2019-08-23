Former captain of Manchester city, invited to his farewell match 10 former players of “Manchester United”
Vincent Kompany
Former captain of Manchester city Vincent Kompany September 11 at the Etihad will play their farewell match for the bulls.
The match will feature a “Legends “Teams” under the leadership of PEP Guardiola and the team “Stars of the English Premier League”, headed by the Belgian Manager Roberto Martinez, reports the official site of Champions of England.
The ex-players “Manunited” – Edwin van der SAR, Gary and Phil Neville, John O’shea, Wes brown, Paul Scholes, Nicky butt, Michael Carrick, Ryan Giggs and Robin van Persie have agreed to play on this day at the Etihad.
Cesac Fabregas Monaco will also participate in the match, joining the already confirmed Emile Heskey and Rafael van der Vaarta.
For the team “legends of city” will play Joe HART, Shay given, Gael Clichy, Aleksandar Kolarov, Joleon Lescott, Micah Richards, Pablo Zabaleta, of Dedrick of Boyata, Wayne bridge, Richard Dunne, Nigel de Jong, Samir Nasri, Shaun Wright-Phillips, Stephen Ireland, Craig Bellamy and Mario Balotelli. Also participating in the match will take MS current players David Silva and Sergio Aguero.
We will remind, in may, the company ended the 11-year contract with MS, and he returned to his native Anderlecht, with whom he twice won the Belgian championship in 2003/04 and 2005/06.
During his career in Manchester city Kompany 4 times won the Premier League and League Cup, and 2 times won the Cup and the Supercup of England.
Only 33-year-old Belgian has played for the bulls 358 matches in which he scored 20 goals.